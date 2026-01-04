Both the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints have been eliminated from playoff contention, but their Week 18 matchup could help determine the eventual NFC South champion. If Atlanta wins, the Carolina Panthers would win the division (due to a tiebreaker) even if they lose their game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thus, all eyes in Charlotte will be on this game. The Falcons will have their work cut out for them, though, as the Saints may have found an answer at quarterback in rookie Tyler Shough.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Falcons vs. Saints odds from DraftKings, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. The Falcons are -180 money line favorites (risk $180 to win $100), while the Saints are +150 underdogs. Before you lock in your own Saints vs. Falcons picks, make sure you see the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Falcons vs. Saints

When: Sunday, Jan. 4

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Saints vs. Falcons betting preview

Odds: Falcons -3.5, Over/Under 43.5

Atlanta is 8-7-1 against the spread, while New Orleans is 8-8. The Falcons are 8-8 to the Over, while the Saints are 11-5 to the Under. Atlanta won 24-10 when these teams met in New Orleans in late November. The Falcons have covered three straight and have gone Over in four of their last five, while the Saints have covered five straight.

Falcons vs. Saints SGP

Falcons -3.5

Kirk Cousins Under 217.5 passing yards

Bijan Robinson anytime touchdown scorer

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Falcons vs. Saints score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model has the Falcons winning in 63% of its simulations. Atlanta covers in 55% of the simulations, while the Over hits 57% of the time.

Falcons vs. Saints score prediction: Falcons 27, Saints 21

Want more Week 18 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 18 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.