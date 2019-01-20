Saints fan 'Whistle Monsta' pierces NFC Championship Game broadcast, annoys Twitter
If you think you're constantly hearing things watching Rams vs. Saints, well, you are
What's more annoying, in New Orleans, than the Los Angeles Rams scoring 10 unanswered points to go into halftime of Sunday's NFC Championship?
Oh, we don't know, maybe the constant screeching of an undying, high-pitched whistle from the Superdome crowd?
All eyes were on the Saints defense early in the day's first conference title game, with Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and the rest of Sean McVay's toys neutralized by New Orleans before a second-quarter surge. But all ears were elsewhere, what with FOX's broadcast of the heavyweight showdown picking up a persistent whistle -- one that wasn't coming from any of the referees on the field but rather someone in the stands.
Twitter was predictably enraged at the NFC Championship playing host to maybe this season's loudest whistle blower:
Here's something that's sure to make all those whose ears can't stop picking up the noise feel a little bit better: This whistling machine is actually a Saints superfan who goes by "Whistle Monsta." As NBC Sports' Mike Tirico noted and Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune reported, Leroy Mitchell Jr. has been attending Saints home games since 1996 knowing "he could whistle louder than anyone he knew," and now he's a full-fledged stadium legend who uses just his mouth -- along with a whistle helmet and costume -- to create noise like no other.
"Great guy," Tirico said on Twitter. "He has the loudest, most piercing natural whistle I have ever heard."
Sure sounds great, doesn't it? Now just imagine sitting next to this guy instead of catching his oral darts through the TV.
