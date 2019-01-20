Saints fan 'Whistle Monsta' pierces NFC Championship Game broadcast, annoys Twitter

What's more annoying, in New Orleans, than the Los Angeles Rams scoring 10 unanswered points to go into halftime of Sunday's NFC Championship?

Oh, we don't know, maybe the constant screeching of an undying, high-pitched whistle from the Superdome crowd?

All eyes were on the Saints defense early in the day's first conference title game, with Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and the rest of Sean McVay's toys neutralized by New Orleans before a second-quarter surge. But all ears were elsewhere, what with FOX's broadcast of the heavyweight showdown picking up a persistent whistle -- one that wasn't coming from any of the referees on the field but rather someone in the stands.

I’m going to hire an assassin to snipe the whistler at this #Saints game. #whistle. WHERE IS SECURITY ?!?!?! — IG: @TheRealAlBeahn (@TheRealAlBeahn) January 20, 2019

May I ask why the Saints fan with the whistle hasn't been ejected yet? — Sam Oleson (@sam_olesonFDL) January 20, 2019

To the person with the whistle at the saints game, on behalf of all of America pic.twitter.com/noj5PokUyf — Bakker (@Justin_Bakker) January 20, 2019

Finally found the person with the whistle at the Saints game pic.twitter.com/9cvA751WL7 — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) January 20, 2019

Why aren't the #saints being penalized for that fan blowing a whistle every 2 seconds? — Kevin Cook (@1CrimsonCookie) January 20, 2019

whoever is blowing a whistle constantly in this saints rams game needs to be taken out back and beaten — abdul (@Advil) January 20, 2019

Here's something that's sure to make all those whose ears can't stop picking up the noise feel a little bit better: This whistling machine is actually a Saints superfan who goes by "Whistle Monsta." As NBC Sports' Mike Tirico noted and Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune reported, Leroy Mitchell Jr. has been attending Saints home games since 1996 knowing "he could whistle louder than anyone he knew," and now he's a full-fledged stadium legend who uses just his mouth -- along with a whistle helmet and costume -- to create noise like no other.

"Great guy," Tirico said on Twitter. "He has the loudest, most piercing natural whistle I have ever heard."

Sure sounds great, doesn't it? Now just imagine sitting next to this guy instead of catching his oral darts through the TV.