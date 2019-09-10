Saints fans wear referee jerseys to home opener on Monday Night Football

The New Orleans Saints were extremely unhappy when referees missed a defensive pass interference call against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game last season. They had to settle for a field goal and ultimately lost in overtime.

Needless to say, fans haven't forgotten about the officiating blunder. During Monday's game against the Houston Texans, fans were seen wearing referee jerseys in the stands and certainly let the officials hear it throughout the nationally televised matchup.

Saints fans are ready with their refs gear on LMAOOOO! Man.... pic.twitter.com/dFOPx7UX4r — #BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 9, 2019

Of course, it's been well-publicized that Saints fans believed that a pass interference flag should've been thrown in the final two minutes of the NFC Championship. Tommie Lee Lewis was attempting to catch a pass on third down when he was hit by Nickell Robey-Coleman in the flat. It appeared to be an obvious call, but the referees kept their flags in their back pocket.

The Saints had a much different outcome this time around as they came back to record a 30-28 win. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson engineered a two-play drive to give his team a 28-27 lead, which left the ball in Drew Brees' hands with just 37 seconds remaining in the game.

Brees hit Ted Ginn for a nine-yard catch at the 40-yard line to set the stage for Wil Lutz to nail the game-winning kick.

New Orleans is expected to be one of the top teams in the NFC this season. Perhaps Saints fans will put last year's blunder behind them, but they certainly took the time to voice their opinions from the stands on Monday.