Dennis Allen officially became the second coach to be fired this NFL season in a move that comes less than 24 hours after an embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers.

As a matter of fact, the Saints' 23-22 setback to the Panthers was so bad that it ended a 138-game winning streak by NFL teams. During the game, the Saints:

Gained more than 425 yards of offense (427)

Gave up less than 250 yards to their opponent (246)

Didn't turn the ball over

Since 1950, teams that had done those three things were 138-0 going into Week 9, but that streak ended with the Saints' loss.

No wonder the Saints finally decided to fire Allen. When your team ends a 138-game winning streak that spanned 74 years, you have to react drastically, and the Saints did that.

The Saints inventing a new way to lose was one of the wildest stats of Week 9. So what else happened?

Let's check out 10 more of the wildest stats from Week 9 (via CBS Sports research, unless noted):

Derek Carr makes unfortunate NFL history. With the Saints' loss to the Panthers, Carr became the first quarterback in NFL history to lose to 31 different teams. The only team Carr hasn't loss to is the Raiders, and he'll be facing them in Week 17, so he could soon make history again. You can see all the details of Carr's record-breaking loss, including who might soon tie him, by clicking here Rams rookie ties pick-six record. Kamren Kinchens made one of the biggest plays of Week 9 when he returned an interception 103 yards for a touchdown against the Seahawks. Not only was it the longest play of the NFL season, but it also tied the NFL record for longest pick six by a rookie, tying Pete Barnum, who originally set the record in 1926. Lamar Jackson is Mr. Perfect. Lamar Jackson finished with a perfect passer rating of 158.3 after going 16 of 19 for 280 yards and three touchdowns against the Broncos. That marks the fourth time that Jackson has finished a game with a perfect rating, which is the most in NFL history (minimum of 15 passing attempts per game). Oh Henry. With two touchdowns against the Broncos, Derrick Henry now has 101 for his career. That makes him just the fifth player in NFL history to rush for 100 touchdowns in his first nine seasons, joining three Hall of Famers -- LaDainian Tomlinson, Emmitt Sith and Jim Brown -- along with Shaun Alexander. Bo Nix hits the rookie TD trifecta. With a receiving touchdown against the Ravens, Bo Nix is now the third QB in NFL history to record a passing TD, rushing TD and receiving TD during his rookie season. Nix joins Kordell Stewart (1995) and Marcus Mariota (2015). Commanders are taking care of the ball. Through their first nine games, the Commanders have only turned the ball over three times, which is the fewest by a team in the first nine games of a season since 1933 when turnovers were first tracked (via Elias Sports Bureau). Commanders off to hot start. At 7-2, the Commanders are five games over .500 for the first time since 1996. That 22-year gap without getting five games over .500 is the second longest in NFL history, trailing only the Arizona Cardinals, who went 32 years (1977-2009) without being five games over .500. Joe Burrow is in a league of his own. With five touchdown passes against the Raiders, Joe Burrow has now thrown at least five touchdowns in two different games this year. For the season, that means Burrow has more five TD games (2) than every other QB in the NFL combined (1). Goff's accuracy is off the charts. The Lions QB completed 81.8% of his passes on Sunday and he's now completed 82.8% of his passes over his past six games. That's the highest completion percentage by any QB in a six-game span in NFL history, blowing past Peyton Manning, who set the record in 2008 when he completed 78.3% of his passes during a six-game span. Cardinals end 101-year drought. The Cardinals had three different running backs score a rushing touchdown during the first half on Sunday against the Bears (Trey McBride, Trey Benson and Emari Demercado). That marks the first time the Cards have had three different players score a rushing TD in a first half since 1923.

If you see any other fun facts, feel free to tweet them at me.