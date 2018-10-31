Saints' first-round pick Marcus Davenport reportedly injures toe ahead of Rams game, will miss at least a month

Fresh off a two-sack game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport is reportedly expected to miss a month with a toe injury, per Ian Rapoport. Davenport has been coming into his own nicely for the Saints this season, notching four sacks so far this season. Davenport has also battled a hip injury this year.

The Saints took Davenport in the first round this year, raising some eyebrows after trading a pair of first-round picks with the Packers to move up for the UTSA product. Since then, he's been lowering those eyebrows with some dominant performances, particularly in his game against the Redskins where he forced a fumble.

It's a bad time for the Saints to lose a player coming off the best game of his young career, as they prepare for what's sure to be a high-octane game against the Rams. His 37 snaps against the Vikings were a season-high. His injury means that the Saints will likely give some of his snaps to 2017 third-round pick Trey Hendrickson, who hasn't played since Week 1 against the Buccaneers. Alex Okafor may also stay in for more passing downs opposite Cameron Jordan.

Looking past the Rams, it's hard to imagine a worse time for this injury to occur. The Saints' opponents after the Rams are the Bengals on the road, the Eagles and the Falcons (both at home). Davenport will be evaluated at the end of the month, per Rapoport.