The New Orleans Saints were hit with a blow to their offensive line after first-round tackle Trevor Penning tore a ligament in his foot in the club's preseason finale against the Chargers. Penning played in just 10 snaps of the exhibition before going down with the injury. After being checked out in the team's medical tent on the sideline, he was carted to the locker room.

That injury ultimately required surgery and there were initial fears that this could sideline him for the season. However, as the NFL Network reports, New Orleans is getting some good news on the Penning front. Following surgery, Penning now has a chance to be ready by early November. At the very least, he'll be able to practice around that time and the best case could prove to be a pivotal addition down the stretch.

The 23-year-old was placed on injured reserve last week, which means he'll be required to miss the first four weeks of the Saints season. While he could technically be eligible to return by Week 5 when the Saints host the Seahawks, the severity of the injury is expected to keep him sidelined well beyond that four-game requirement.

If the reported early November return date proves to be accurate, then a return in Week 9 on Nov. 7 against Baltimore on "Monday Night Football" or Week 10 on Nov. 13 at Pittsburgh could be dates worth circling.

Penning was taken No. 19 overall at the 2022 NFL Draft out of Northern Iowa.