Saints first-rounder Marcus Davenport needs post-minicamp thumb surgery

The New Orleans Saints will be without their first-round pick for at least the next few weeks of their offseason program.

According to a report from the New Orleans Advocate, Marcus Davenport suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery. The Advocate's report states that the injury is not considered significant and that Davenport should be ready to go in time for training camp.

While this is somewhat of a setback and something both he and the team would have rather avoided, it shouldn't be much a hindrance if Davenport's recovery follows the expected timeline. When minicamp breaks this week, players leave the facility and are on their own until returning for training camp at the end of July. That gives Davenport about six weeks to recover.

The Saints traded up in the first round of the 2018 draft to select Davenport, a raw, twitchy pass-rusher out of UTSA. He was considered one of the most explosive rushmen in the draft, and the Saints obviously felt he both fulfilled a need for them and that he had the potential to develop into a star-caliber contributor on their improving defense, being that they sent both their 2018 and 2019 first-round picks to the Packers in the deal.

Davenport seems likely to mix in with Cameron Jordan, Alex Okafor, Trey Hendricks, and Al-Quadin Muhammad, among others, on the edge during his rookie season. If they can generate even more pressure up front than they did last year, that will allow secondary players like Marshon Lattimore, Ken Crawley, and Marcus Williams to spend less time in coverage -- and force quarterbacks into bad throws that can lead to turnovers.

Davenport's thumb injury could affect his performance if it lingers, as defensive linemen have to use their hands to get off of blocks along the line of scrimmage; but so long as everything goes to plan, it shouldn't affect his development too much.