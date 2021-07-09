Drew Brees opted to hang up the cleats this offseason after an illustrious career, which leaves a pretty big hole for the New Orleans Saints to fill under center. Thankfully, they have two viable replacements to consider on roster in Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. The former has worked in more of a Swiss Army knife role as opposed to a traditional quarterback, but that could change in 2021.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Adam Schein Podcast, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis explained why he and the coaching staff have been excited by Hill for so long, and why they are high on him and his potential moving forward.

"Well, look, he's a tremendous athlete, number one," Loomis said, via Pro Football Talk. "He's got a tremendous arm. He's got tremendous speed, strength. Smart football player. Look, for what he's done for us, to date, he has just been a great football player. I think he can be, you know, a really top-flight tight end. He can be a top-flight H-back in our league. And so first of all he's a really great football player, but he's got mobility. We've all seen him run the ball. Catch the ball. He can throw it. He's got a lot of God-given talent. And he's a smart football player as well, and he's got good leadership skills. So, we're going to see how all this shakes out, but we're definitely high on Taysom."

When Brees went down with an injury last season, head coach Sean Payton opted to start Hill instead of Winston. In those four contests, Hill averaged 208.5 passing yards per game and one touchdown through the air while going 3-1. He's not the gunslinger that Winston is, but he also is better at taking care of the ball and more versatile from the quarterback position. Hill does seem like a player the Saints feel like they can center an entire offense around. Even if the Saints decide to go with Winston as QB1 in 2021, Hill is still going to play a role on this offense.