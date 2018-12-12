Saints haven't looked dominant the last few weeks; here's what's wrong with their offense

After the Saints played the Falcons on Thanksgiving, the NFL world was left in awe as four undrafted players caught touchdowns. Dan Arnold, Tommylee Lewis, Austin Carr and Keith Kirkwood all found the end zone, and the Saints moved to 10-1 on the season. People wondered if anyone could keep the Saints in check, as Drew Brees continued his MVP-caliber campaign.

Against the Cowboys, that same offense came to a grinding halt. The team that had averaged 37 points per game in its first 11 games and 43.75 over its last four was held to 10 by the Cowboys. Brees threw for just 127 yards and a touchdown, not to mention a backbreaking interception, and the Saints had their 10-game winning streak snapped.

The next game, against the Buccaneers, the offense was held to three points in the first half and Brees had another inexplicable interception on a screen -- his third pick in as many games after throwing one interception in the first 10. The Saints bounced back to win the game, but it's hard not to wonder: Are people starting to figure the Saints offense out?

The answer really isn't that simple. The offense itself isn't hard to figure out: Give it to Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara and get Michael Thomas involved. It's kind of like the Rams. You know the offense runs through Todd Gurley, but they do so many things to get him in favorable situations it doesn't really matter.

The Cowboys, however, had all of the answers to stopping the Saints. Zone coverage doesn't do a lot against Brees -- he's been around the league too long for that -- so the Cowboys instead relied on physicality on the outside and terrific linebacker play to takeaway check downs, with a special focus on Thomas. And that focus started early on.

The first drive of the game was a trendsetter for the Cowboys. It was a three-and-out, and on second-and-10, Chidobe Awuzie bodies up Thomas on the outside on a curl route. Xavier Woods sees Brees looking right on the drop back, so he breaks toward Thomas to help Awuzie. Awuzie hits Thomas on a bang-bang play, and Thomas is unable to come down with the catch.

Thomas wasn't getting a ton of catches in the weeks leading up to this one, either -- he was held to just four against both the Falcons and Eagles -- so what made this game different? The answer, quite simply, is that for as little depth as the Saints have at receiver right now, the Eagles and Falcons have less in their secondary.

The Eagles did their best to man up the Saints receivers, but they were dissected. The talent, plain and simple, wasn't there. It was evident on plays such as this one:

Brees can make these types of back-shoulder throws in his sleep. Chandon Sullivan stays with Tre'Quan Smith, but with no one to help, he doesn't have much of a chance against this throw. Smith veers the slightest bit against Sullivan, who plays his inside shoulder, and Brees has all the window he needs against an Eagles blitz.

Here's another example in which the Eagles try to guess where Brees is going to go.

The Eagles are in man again here, but they've seen the Saints convert this pass to Thomas so many times they think they've got it covered. Corey Graham cheats down on a Thomas dig, a third-down staple for the Saints, but Smith goes over the top and Brees completes the pass for a huge gain. It's third-and-2, but the Saints like to take shots on these short-yardage situations because they know teams will be pressing them. Rasul Douglas can't keep up with Smith, and Smith makes a nice catch on a high throw from Brees.

The Saints were hardly able to attempt any passes downfield against the Cowboys, and that was largely due to, as DeMarcus Lawrence put it, the Cowboys "punching them in the mouth." There are very few X's and O's to describe what the Cowboys did to the Saints -- they just manned up on them and beat them up. That started with the linebacker play. Jaylon Smith had nine tackles, and Leighton Vander Esch had 10. They were involved in just about every play, blowing up screens and rushes and putting the Saints behind the sticks.

The Saints averaged 3.1 yards per play on first down against the Cowboys and two yards per play on second down. On third down, the Saints averaged 8.7 yards left to go, and as a result they were just 3 of 11 on third, a far cry from their average 45.6 percent rate on the season. It was really because of plays like this that the Cowboys were able to get off the field so frequently:

This is a third-and-9. Thomas has converted this a million times before on this crossing route. However, the Saints are only running a two-route combination as Smith runs a fly and Kamara plays check down. Watch how Awuzie breaks across the formation to cut off Thomas on the over route and how Jourdan Lewis collaborates with him to do so.

Brees goes through three reads here. The first is Smith running a go route against Byron Jones, but that's the rare mismatch that favors the corner. The second is Thomas on the over, but Lewis is in his face. Now, the four-man pass rush is getting to Brees, so he's forced to check to Kamara, who is immediately met by Lewis and stopped short of a first. With a bit more time, Kamara may be able to break outside and get the first down, but Brees makes this throw under pressure. The Cowboys simply win every matchup here, and the Saints come up short because of it. That's really how the whole game went. It was punch in the mouth after punch in the mouth.

The Buccaneers tried a completely different approach to bottling up the Saints, and it worked for a half. They emphasized stopping the run and mostly playing zone in response to the passing game. The difference came down to personnel. The Saints had a very different strategy to deal with Tampa Bay. Against the Cowboys, they tried beating them underneath, expecting things to open up later as they softened up. But the Cowboys never softened up. Against the Buccaneers, however, the Saints kept the playbook open from the get-go, exploiting both man and zone coverages. They were afforded that luxury against the No. 27 defense, but it took a while for things to get rolling.

For Brees, decisiveness is everything. In the four weeks especially leading up to the Cowboys game, he looked confident in his throws. Against the Cowboys, however, he was kept under duress and he looked panicked going through his progressions. His 4.5 yards per attempt were a season low, and he looked unsure of himself all game. Even on quick reads, he looked out of sync. On the other end of the spectrum, consider this throw early in the Buccaneers game:

It's kind of a post out route from Thomas. It's also a more deliberate decision from Brees than any one throw he made against the Cowboys.

In essence, it's Brees telling Thomas "find a hole in the coverage, and I'll get it to you." Backyard football style. DeAndre Hopkins has arguably the best hands in the NFL, Julio Jones may have the best physicality in man-to-man, and no one can shred a zone quite like Thomas. He picks his way through this Cover 3 defense and gets open enough. Brees finds him in the gap between the linebackers and safeties for an easy 20-yard completion. Those gaps weren't really there against the Cowboys. Byron Jones took a pass interference and a hold in the same drive on Thomas to make sure he didn't beat him. The Buccaneers didn't have a corresponding answer to Thomas, and he caught 11 of his 13 targets for 98 yards.

For much of the first half of that game, however, the Buccaneers were able to contain the Saints offense. And that's because of the second glaring issue for the Saints: No Terron Armstead and a highly volatile running game. The Saints don't run to the left excessively -- they prefer to go through Ryan Ramczyk on the right -- but they're first in the league in adjusted line yards when they run to the left end at 7.54, according to Football Outsiders. That's a legitimate threat that the Saints lose without Armstead. Armstead and Andrus Peat are monsters going to the left, and if you're wondering why the Saints are 3 for 7 in the red zone in the past two weeks as opposed to their normal 69.5 percent touchdown rate, well, you miss plays like this when space is sparse:

Kamara runs with a different energy behind Armstead. Jermon Bushrod has been serviceable for the Saints, but if you mess with continuity on the NFL's best offensive line it's going to hurt your rhythm. A player who dominates in the screen game is so important in a Sean Payton offense, and Armstead's mobility is invaluable. With Armstead, plays like this don't happen:

The worst thing a screen can be is predictable, and a second-and-9 screen is highly predictable. Since Armstead's been out, the Saints run screens and draws in second-and-long or third-and-mid-to-long situations, rather than whenever Payton feels like it. Tyrone Crawford forces Bushrod into the backfield to the point that he picks off Ingram on the screen, Brees is forced to compensate by throwing behind Ingram, who can't handle it, and now the Saints are in a third-and-9 hole again.

Against the Buccaneers, the Saints threw screens on second-and-18 and third-and-10. Those are screen downs -- but you wouldn't necessarily expect Payton to run them.

The Saints are frequently talked about as the best screen team in the NFL -- or at least one of them -- but without Armstead their balance has been thrown off. Before Armstead's injury, about 63 percent of the Saints' screens with pulling linemen went to the left. Since the injury, they've run just two screens toward Bushrod, 25 percent of the screens they've run. One of them was the incompletion shown above, whereas the other had Kamara split out. These are the kinds of designs the Saints are missing.

Being able to run plays like this is a luxury most teams don't have. Armstead ole's the defensive end and then beats defensive back Jayron Kearse to the outside to clear the way for Kamara. While Bushrod isn't immobile, he's 34, so it's easy to see why they aren't running these types of plays with him in the lineup.

Through Week 14, Armstead still has the best offensive lineman grade in the league from PFF's Michael Renner at 89.4 despite missing the last month. His versatility is his strength, and he opens up the Saints offense in a lot of ways. He's been practicing, so he should return soon. Not having him has forced the Saints to rethink the ways they use Kamara and Ingram in the passing game. Kamara in particular averaged 9.1 yards per catch in the first 11 games of the season, and he's averaging 5.5 in the past two. That's mostly because the Saints have used him as a check-down option, rather than in the screen game to get him space. For a runner like Kamara, space isn't a necessity, but he's one of the toughest in the NFL to bring down when he's in the open field.

The Buccaneers held the Saints to three rushing yards in the first half of their second meeting. Jason Pierre-Paul and Carl Nassib were outstanding. It took a blocked punt from Taysom Hill to give the Saints a spark, and they ended the game with 100 rushing yards. Once they got to running again, the whole field opened up. Ultimately, the Saints are the better team, and it showed -- eventually. The Buccaneers don't have the players the Cowboys do in the secondary or at linebacker to completely stop the Saints offense, and an over-reliance on zone is a recipe for disaster against a veteran like Brees. The slow start, however, is cause for concern for New Orleans.

The good news for the Saints is that both of these issues can be remedied, and they can bolster both their line depth and receiving corps without signing anyone.

Brandon Marshall is still inactive, but the Saints can't expect much of the 34-year-old receiver when he does eventually hit the field. He was cut from the Seahawks for a reason, and they may be in more dire receiving straits than the Saints. However, Ted Ginn Jr. can be reactivated from IR after getting knee surgery whenever he's ready, and Brees would undoubtedly welcome the target. Brees was 1 of 4 throwing to wide receivers other than Thomas against the Cowboys, and 3 of 4 against the Buccaneers. As it turns out, a receiving corps of Keith Kirkwook, Austin Carr and Tre'quan Smith to complement Thomas doesn't strike a ton of fear into defenses. If anyone can stretch the field and let him proliferate the ball more, they would be big for this offense. Before he was placed on IR, Ginn had 12 catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns in four games. But Ginn's threat is in his speed, so if his surgery hinders that at all, he won't be too effective.

Guard Josh LeRibeus will also be available to be reactivated from IR in Week 16. This could turn out to be big for the Saints, with the their sixth offensive lineman Michael Ola spraining his ankle against the Buccaneers last week. They signed former Texan Derek Newton on Tuesday as Ola went to IR. Newton returns to a team for the first time since the Texans released him April after he missed a season due to tearing both patellar tendons against the Broncos in 2016. Heading into Monday's game against the Panthers, if Armstead returns the Saints would have their core line back in order, with Newton as the sixth man, at least until LeRibeus is able to come back.

As for Taysom Hill, he's been seeing the field less on offense, but that's not a pressing matter. It could be just to cut down on his usage a bit or it could be because Payton wants his line at full strength for what will inevitably be a read option. It's also entirely likely he's got some plays buried in the playbook for late in the season. Hill still makes an impact on the field, he just does it in different ways (see: Buccaneers). These last two weeks, the Saints have closed up their playbook a bit. As they make a stretch run and try to hang on to the No. 1 seed in the NFC, we may see it open up again.

The Saints should desperately want the playoffs to run through New Orleans. It's hard to imagine any team coming into a playoff Superdome and winning, so if Payton has anything up his sleeve, the next three weeks is the time to use it.

The long and short of it is that, no, teams haven't figured out the Saints. They have, however, figured out that if you can force Brees to use only two weapons on the field -- whether it's Kamara and Thomas or Ingram and Thomas -- they can sometimes be slowed down.

The ultimate goal for the Saints is to get back to the offensive line of Armstead, Peat, Max Unger, Larry Warford and Ramczyk. It all starts up front. The Saints don't have a lot of depth in their weapons arsenal. It looks extremely likely they'll end up with a first-round bye, but if a team like the Bears or Cowboys ends up coming to the Superdome in the divisional round, those defenses could give them trouble. Looking ahead, the Rams played the Saints without Aqib Talib, one of the NFL's most physical corners. If the Saints and Rams play again, Wade Phillips will definitely have made some adjustments to make sure Thomas can't torch that secondary again.

We saw what happened when the Saints play the Cowboys, and the very next week the Bears came out and decimated the Rams offense. Those are the two defenses in the NFL to look out for right now, and they're the two teams most likely to see the Saints in the playoffs. The Saints getting some of their weapons back should help, so it's not time to panic after two games. With that being said, another lackluster performance against the listless Panthers on Monday night could be a cause for some legitimate concern.