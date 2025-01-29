The New Orleans Saints apparently have a new front-runner for their head coach opening. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is "in the driver's seat" for the role after a strong in-person interview on Monday.

As Jones notes, Moore will actually be in the Saints' facilities next week because the Eagles are the designated home team in the Super Bowl, which is being played in New Orleans. However, league rules dictate that the Saints cannot contact him again until after the Super Bowl is over and his hiring could not be made official until after the game, either.

Moore has been a candidate for several head-coaching gigs in the past. He's spent the past six years as an offensive coordinator, having spent four years coordinating a top-flight Dallas Cowboys offense and one with the Los Angeles Chargers before arriving with the Eagles this season.

A former NFL backup quarterback, Moore became the first quarterback in college football history to win 50 games as a starter. Due to his size and arm strength, though, he went undrafted and spent his career backing up players like Matthew Stafford, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott. He immediately joined the Dallas coaching staff after retiring, spending one year as quarterbacks coach before being elevated to the offensive coordinator role.

Since becoming a coordinator, his offenses have largely been known for their fast pace and pass-first mentality, but the offense in Philadelphia this season has been much different. He's leaned into the strength of the team and operated a more run-heavy offense that plays a bit slower as the Eagles look to constrict the game and suck the life out of their opponents.

That willingness to tailor the offense to the skill set of his players is a good sign, though the head-coach role is obviously a far different one than is offensive coordinator. Still, it appears the Saints think he's ready for the step up. If they don't make a hire within these next two weeks, then all signs will continue to point to Moore eventually getting the job.