The New Orleans Saints have reportedly landed on a new offensive coordinator, as Kellen Moore is bringing over former Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier to be his top offensive assistant, per NFL Media.

Nussmeier spent just one year as Jalen Hurts' quarterbacks coach. In his Super Bowl campaign, Hurts completed a career-high 68.7% of his passes, threw just five interceptions and ended the season on a 14-game winning streak in games which he both started and finished. Philly's offense finished the regular season ranked No. 8 in yards per game (367.2) and No. 7 in points per game (27.2).

Nussmeier has followed Moore three times now. Before his stint with the Eagles, Nussmeier spent one season as Justin Herbert's quarterbacks coach with the Los Angeles Chargers. Previously, he served as the tight ends coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2018-19, and their quarterbacks coach from 2020-22. Nussmeier has also worked as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Fresno State, Washington, Alabama, Michigan and Florida.

Nussmeier was actually a fourth-round draft selection of the Saints' in 1994, as a quarterback out of Idaho. Another interesting storyline from this hire is that Nussmeier joins his son, Garrett, in Louisiana. The LSU quarterback is a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in 2025 after he threw for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with the Tigers last year.