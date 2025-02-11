DALLAS, Texas -- The letters NFL stand for National Football League, but given how fast things can change around the league, it unofficially stands for not for long. Kellen Moore, the Super Bowl LIX-winning offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles who was hired to be the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, can certainly attest to that.

A decade ago in 2015, Moore was a backup quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, floating between the practice squad and the active roster, behind Tony Romo (2015 season) and Dak Prescott (2016 and 2017 seasons). Upon his retirement as a player in 2018, then-Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett hired him as his quarterbacks coach. Moore received the promotion to the offensive coordinator role in 2019, a position he held from the final year of Garrett's tenure and the first three seasons of then-Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy's run with the Cowboys.

Following a one-and-done stint as the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator in the final year of Brandon Staley's time as head coach in 2023, Moore landed with the Eagles in 2024 along with running back Saquon Barkley. In Moore's attack, Barkley became the 2024 NFL rushing champion, first-team All-Pro running back and 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. The dynamic running back finished the season with 2,504 yards rushing, including the postseason. That is now the NFL single-season record as Barkley is the first player to ever rush for 2,500 yards in a season, including the playoffs.

Moore's run to becoming an NFL head coach with the Saints had former teammate and pupil Dak Prescott gushing when asked about it at the model reveal for the 35th Anniversary Children's Cancer Fund Gala sponsored by Dillard's. The event is dedicated to advancing research and treatment programs in pediatric oncology.

"My guy. For sure, super, super, super happy for him," Prescott said Tuesday. "Proud of him winning the Super Bowl, getting that team there. Being the number one offense in the league, setting the rushing record [with Barkley]. Showing how he's evolved [with the run game] and what he can do, and I think he's just going to take another step in that when he gets to New Orleans."

Here's what Moore has in front of him as he takes the biggest step of his football career as the Saints head coach.