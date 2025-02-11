As expected, the New Orleans Saints are hiring Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their next head coach, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Just two days after his 40-22 Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs, the 36-year-old is off to his next gig, his first-ever head coaching job.

In between championship celebrations, Moore must now begin to assemble his staff in the Big Easy, the city where he won his first ring. One spot he will need to fill is defensive coordinator. Former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is the leading candidate to get the DC job, according to ESPN.

Staley served as an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers last season. Moore and Staley have history, working together for one year, when Moore was the Chargers' offensive coordinator in 2023. Now a reunion could be coming.

During his time Chargers, Staley went 24-24 with one playoff appearance, wild-card loss. Staley was with L.A. for nearly three seasons and was fired in December of 2023 following a prime time blowout, with his team losing 63-21 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

He also has NFL experience as an outside linebackers coach with the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. The 42-year-old has served as a defensive coordinator in the NFL once before, in 2020 with the Los Angeles Rams, the season before becoming a head coach.

In 2020, the Rams defense allowed a 63.3 completion percentage, eighth-best in the league, allowed the fewest passing yards per attempt at 6.2, the second-fewest passing yards at 3,401, the fewest passing touchdowns at 17 and finished the regular season with 14 interceptions, tied for fourth-most. They also found a way to get to the quarterback that season, finishing second in sacks (53).

Their rush defense allowed the third-fewest rushing yards (1,460) and were tied for third-best in yards per carry allowed (3.8) and rushing touchdowns allowed (12) in 2020.

Moore will take over a Saints team that went 5-12 last year firing head coach Dennis Allen during the season, after a 2-7 start. Former special teams coach Darren Rizzi served as the interim head coach.