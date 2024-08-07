Even with training camp well underway and the NFL sitting on the doorstep of Week 1 of the preseason, there are still some notable names lingering on the free agent market. That includes veteran safety Justin Simmons, but that could soon change. The former Denver Broncos All-Pro is slated to visit the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, according to NFL Media.

Simmons was waived by the Broncos back in March in a cost-cutting move that saved the organization $14.5 million. That came after eight seasons with the franchise that drafted him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Boston College. In that time, Simmons had established himself as one of the top safeties in the league. He was named second-team All-Pro four times and a two-time Pro Bowler. In 2022, he also was the co-leader for interceptions with six.

The now 30-year-old has faced some injuries over the past couple of years, which may have helped contribute to him remaining on the free agent market for this long. He was limited to 12 games in 2022 due to a quad injury that saw him land on injured reserve in mid-September. Last year, he missed two games.

Even if he may be entering the back half of his career, Simmons should continue to be a strong piece to an NFL secondary when healthy. In his 15 games played in 2023, he tallied 70 tackles, eight pass breakups, a sack, and three interceptions.

As for this potential pairing with the Saints, there is some familiarity between the two sides. New Orleans' defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, was Denver's defensive backs coach when Simmons entered the league in 2016 and the club's defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2018. Saints defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson held the same role in Denver from 2017 to 2018, so he also got an up-close look at Simmons early in his career.