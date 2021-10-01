It's been just over a month since Hurricane Ida ravaged Louisiana, leaving thousands without power and habitable homes. The New Orleans Saints are among the latter. Hurricane Ida forced New Orleans to move its home opener to Jacksonville, and the team has been on the road since.

Sunday's matchup with the winless New York Giants will give the 2-1 Saints an opportunity to play at Caesar's Superdome for the first time this season. But before Saints fans can support their team, the team is supporting those most affected by the storm. In a team statement Friday, quarterback Jameis Winston announced he will donate $1,000 to New Orleans aid groups for every team touchdown while defensive end Cameron Jordan will give $1,000 for every team sack.

"Hurricane Ida has had a devastating effect on New Orleans and the broader Southern Louisiana region" said Winston, a 27-year-old former No. 1 pick and Pro Bowler.

"We are blessed to be able to return to the city this week, but we know our return does not signify the full restoration of New Orleans and the surrounding area. To help rebuild our community and protect it against future storms, we need resources. So, Cam Jordan and I have decided to pledge support for non-profit organizations with the immediate goal of administering aid and short-term resources, and long-term mission of building back our communities to be more resilient. We hope this will inspire fans, businesses, and everyone with an interest in humanity to get behind us, our pledge, and our community."

Winston and Jordan began their donations in Week 1, when they recorded five touchdowns -- all Winston TD passes -- and six sacks in a 38-3 rout of the Green Bay Packers. Through three games, the Saints have nine scores -- including seven Winston touchdown passes -- and six sacks. That means New Orleans aid groups, including the Greater New Orleans Foundation, have collected $15,000 from Winston and Jordan's touchdown-and-sack donation plan.

"Hurricane Ida has turned our community upside down, and it has left families without power, homes and food," said Jordan, 32, a six-time Pro Bowler and member of the 2010s NFL All-Decade team. "Nola is a city built from family and community, it has become a home for my family and teammates. We pledged as one to continue helping our city rebuild and being what it needs as we work through this time to restore."

Jordan and Winston have been contributing their time and effort to the New Orleans community since Hurricane Ida, the strongest storm to hit Louisiana with winds at 150 mph, made landfall on Aug. 29. Winston helped donate 65,000 water units to Louisiana communities and launched a NolaStrong T-shirt campaign in which all proceeds go to World Central Kitchen, an organization donating meals to those in need. Jordan contributed $40,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank, a gift enough to equal 10,000 meals.

Winston and Jordan also pledged $50,000 each to United Way SELA.

"Hurricane Ida has caused widespread devastation in our community and has impacted the lives of so many people across the state of Louisiana," Winston told NFL.com. "My teammates and I are committed to helping our community bounce back and persevere day by day during this difficult time."

The Caesar's Superdome should be rocking by the 1 p.m. kickoff Sunday for both the Saints' return and the fans' appreciation of Winston and Jordan's contributions.