New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston has been recovering from a torn ACL this offseason and says he is in good shape for the season. Last season, Winston missed 10 games due to the injury.

He did not participate in offseason workouts due to the knee injury, but was present and on the field for training camp, which began this week.

Winston noted that his recovery is not yet complete and said it was "still going to be a progression," as team activities continue.

Despite not being present at minicamp, the 28-year-old clarified that the decision not to attend was the Saints' choice, as they wanted to be careful he did not have any setbacks. Winston says he was ready to go for minicamp, but feels even better now.

"I would say I got more explosive (since minicamp). I was good, I was ready to go right then. But it's a progression. The healing process really never stops. I feel stronger right now, but with practice increasing, I know I've got to harp on a couple of things and continue to build," he said, (via the team'swebsite).

Wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is also coming off missing time due to an injury, spoke about Winston's work ethic.

"Jameis, he's a competitor. He's the ultimate competitor. He always shows up ready to work. It's like, you're not gonna outwork him. You're not going to deny him. He brings that energy and passion and you just feed off that," Thomas said. "I'm excited to play with him and I'm excited to help him move the chains."

The Saints are entering the 2022 season without head coach Sean Payton, and will now have Dennis Allen leading the team. Having a healthy and productive Winston is a good sign for Allen and the Saints' offense.