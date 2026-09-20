Saints standout left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. was carted off with an ankle injury during Sunday's game at Baltimore and ruled out shortly thereafter. Banks got rolled up on awkwardly after a Mike Green sack.

Banks was emerging as a stalwart for New Orleans, and his injury is a big one. The Saints had to go to Asim Richards, a fourth-year pro who has just five career starts, to protect Tyler Shough's blind side. With Richards in, the Saints used an extra running back or tight end to chip in pass protection

The No. 9 pick in 2025 out of Texas, Banks started all 17 games last season and was showing real strides late in the season. Across the final five weeks of the year, he was Pro Football Focus' 12th-rated offensive tackle.

Banks is part of a talented young offensive core for New Orleans, a group that includes Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave and right tackle Taliese Fuaga. Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick in 2025, is yet to make his NFL debut due to a hamstring injury, but when he's healthy, he oozes potential, too.

Should Banks miss significant time, the Saints could look into finding outside help. The only other tackle on the roster after Banks, Fuaga and Richards is Mason Murphy, a 2026 undrafted free agent.