Saints kneel before, then stand and lock arms during national anthem in London
The Saints appear to have taken the tactic from the Dallas Cowboys, who used it last Monday night
Protests during the national anthem have become the biggest story in the NFL over the last couple weeks, as more and more players have elected to kneel, sit, or otherwise demonstrate during the anthem after the president called for team owners to fire any "son of a b----" that did so.
There were hundreds of demonstrations last Sunday, and many were met with boos and other forms of derision from fans in NFL stadiums. On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys came up with a new solution that appears to have found support in other corners of the league, even if it drew the ire of the crowd in Arizona that night: the entire Cowboys team, along with staff members and even owner Jerry Jones kneeled in unison prior to the anthem, then stood up for the actual song.
On Sunday morning in London, the New Orleans Saints did the same thing.
The Saints combined the Cowboys' method of kneeling and then standing with another demonstration tactic used throughout the league last weekend, as many of their players locked arms in a display of unity during the actual anthem.
On the other side of the field, several Dolphins players kneeled for the anthem, while the rest of the team remained standing.
