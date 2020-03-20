Saints make Pro Bowler Andrus Peat one of NFL's highest-paid offensive linemen with $57.5M extension

The New Orleans Saints aren't exactly gushing with salary cap space, but that hasn't stopped them from spending big to lock up one of their own. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team has re-signed offensive guard Andrus Peat to a five-year extension worth $57.5 million.

The 26-year-old Peat, drafted 13th overall by the Saints in 2015, was among the most notable interior offensive linemen who hit 2020 free agency. His deal includes $33 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport, the biggest sum ever doled out to a guard. With an average annual salary of $11.5 million under the new deal, Peat also becomes one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the game; only five other guards are set to make more on a per-year basis.

It's not hard to understand why the Saints would be willing to pay big bucks to keep their O-line intact. Quarterback Drew Brees is returning on a one-year deal, intent on making a final run at a title. Keeping Peat in place at left guard, not to mention as insurance for other starters like tackle Terron Armstead, who's never once played all 16 games, simply allows New Orleans to feel more comfortable about an immediate return to postseason contention. Peat's also young enough to grow with whomever replaces Brees down the road.

It remains to be seen whether he'll be worth the investment, of course. Despite Pro Bowl nods in each of his last two seasons, Peat has also struggled to stay on the field, missing nine games over the last two years and 15 during his five-year career. He also graded out as one of the worst starting OGs in the league in 2019 before landing on injured reserve with a broken arm.