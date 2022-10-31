The Saints got a big win on Sunday to improve to 3-5 on the year, but they also lost another veteran to injury. Running back Mark Ingram, who managed just one touch in New Orleans' 24-0 rout of the Raiders, is expected to miss three to four weeks with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, according to NFL Media.

Ingram, 32, has been a regular part of the Saints' rushing rotation this year, logging at least nine carries in four different games behind Alvin Kamara. He caught one pass for two yards against Las Vegas before exiting Sunday's matchup. The Saints initially ruled him questionable to return, but after further evaluation in the locker room, Ingram did not take another snap.

On his second stint with the Saints, Ingram has not played a full season since 2017, when he still served as New Orleans' primary ball-carrier. The only other healthy back on the team's roster is seventh-year reserve Dwayne Washington, who took four carries in Week 7. The Saints previously had Latavius Murray, another of their former starting running backs, available via the practice squad, but he was signed to the Broncos' active roster earlier this month.

New Orleans could move Ingram to injured reserve to open up a 53-man roster spot, although that would require the veteran to miss at least four games. The Saints figure to promote one of their two current practice-squad backs -- former Bears and Eagles starter Jordan Howard, or ex-Rams backup Jake Funk -- to play behind Kamara and Washington starting in Week 8.