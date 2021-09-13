The Saints had a pretty good Week 1. Shortly after a 38-3 thumping of the Packers, the team came to terms with cornerback Marshon Lattimore on a five-year, $97.6 million extension with $68.3 million in total guarantees, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and could be worth up to $100 million

Lattimore made three tackles in New Orleans' lopsided win over the Packers on Sunday. A 2017 first-round pick who helped Ohio State capture the 2014 national championship, Lattimore earned three Pro Bowl selections during his first four seasons in New Orleans. In his first 57 career regular season games, Lattimore tallied 10 interceptions, 55 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Lattimore played on Sunday despite being labeled as questionable on the Saints' final pre-game injury report, and was part of a Saints defense that intercepted Aaron Rodgers twice while holding him to 133 yards on 15 of 28 passing. New Orleans also had its way with the Packers' rushing attack that gained just 43 yards on 15 carries. Conversely, the Saints received five touchdown passes from Jameis Winston and 88 all-purpose yards and a touchdown from Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara.

Along with Lattimore, the Saints' defensive backfield includes fellow veteran Malcolm Jenkins, fellow strong safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, free safeties Marcus Williams and P.J. Williams, and cornerbacks Ken Crawley, Desmond Trufant, and Paulson Adebo. The Saints' pass defense finished fifth in the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed in 2020.