New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas holds NFL records for receptions after the first two (196), three (321) and four (470) seasons of a career, but arguably his most impressive feat came last year. During a Week 16 bout with the Tennessee Titans, Thomas recorded his 144th catch -- which marked the most any one player has recorded in an NFL season. In all, the three-time Pro Bowler caught 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019. It was one of the most successful seasons a wide receiver has recorded in history, but Thomas believes he can top himself in 2020. During a recent conference call, Thomas said that he has a 150-plus catch season in him, and truly believes he can break his own record in the near future.

"It's just kind of like what I do," Thomas said, via the Saints' official website. "At my position, I set real high goals and try to accomplish them along with winning football games, and helping out the people around me.

"It's kind of like, you have goals at the beginning of the season and you kind of just chase them all year. I feel like, in my head, I was going to get it eventually. I don't really drop too many passes, so when it comes to that I just had to stay consistent and more consistent and take advantage of my opportunities and it just added up faster."

At the NFL Honors in Miami earlier this year, Thomas was named the Offensive Player of the Year after his record-setting season. He became the first receiver to win the award since Jerry Rice in 1993, which is the same year Thomas was born. He beat out the likes of Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Russell Wilson and eventual Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes for the honor.

It's incredible what Thomas has accomplished in just four short seasons in the NFL. In 63 career games, he has caught 470 passes for 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns while averaging 9.2 yards per target and boasting a 78.1 percent catch rate. Having just turned 27 years old, it's possible that Thomas is just entering his prime as an elite NFL wideout. His reception totals have increased every year he has been in the league: From 92, to 104, to 125 and then 149. Maybe his 150-reception season really is right around the corner.