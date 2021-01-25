The Tampa Buccaneers defense flustered the New Orleans Saints in their Divisional Round win earlier in January. A big part of that was Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis completely shutting down Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, as the star wideout didn't register a single catch in the game.

Davis didn't have the same luck during Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers, however, as he allowed a 47-yard touchdown to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Thomas, watching at home, ended up tweeting throughout the game and instead of taking shots at Davis, he appeared to be take some shot at his quarterback, Drew Brees.

After Davis allowed the long touchdown to Valdes-Scantling, Thomas -- whose Twitter account is private -- tweeted that if a "DB know the QB can't throw deep they going to play aggressive underneath with safety help over the top," according to Radio.com.

Thomas didn't elaborate on the tweet, but it is pretty clearly a shot at the 42-year-old Brees' inability to throw deep passes at this point in his career. It looks like the wide out believes he had zero catches against the Bucs because of Brees.

In addition, Thomas tweeted a GIF of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and captioned it "help is on the way." This is most likely referring to the fact that Brees is expected to retire, but the future Hall of Fame signal caller hasn't made that decision official just yet. If he does call it quits, there will be a new QB in New Orleans -- one who, Thomas hopes, can throw the deep ball.

Following the series of tweets, Thomas noticed that his comments were causing an uproar, so he joked about setting up a burner account.

It's certainly going to be interesting to see what the Saints do if Brees chooses to retire. The team signed Jameis Winston to a one-year deal last offseason, so New Orleans could choose to keep him around. The Saints also have jack-of-all-trades quarterback Taysom Hill on their roster, who started while Brees was out with a rib injury during the regular season.