Saints mistakenly send season-ticket offers to fans who are not on the wait list

The New Orleans Saints got a lot of fans' hopes up on Monday, sending out an email that informed recipients they were now eligible to purchase New Orleans Saints season tickets. However, if everyone had taken the Saints up on the offer, the Superdome would have looked awfully full for 2018.

As it turned out, most of the emails were mistakenly sent, with recipients including current season-ticket holders and those with no history of ever buying Saints tickets. The Saints sent out a correction email shortly afterward, apologizing for their mistake.

A let-down Kevin Skiver's inbox

"We inadvertently sent you an email stating that your number had been called on the Saints Ticket Wait List," it reads. "We sincerely apologize for the error, but the email was intended only for those on the Saints Wait List."

Note the tiny apology in the top left corner. They feel really bad. And they apparently also emailed former wait list members, hence the apology for also reaching out to fans that weren't on the list.

Saints fans can at least take solace in the fact that they aren't waiting on season tickets for Packers games. Green Bay's wait list is over 133,000 people as of January, so if any Packers fans mistakenly get these emails before having them taken away, we may end up seeing a mass-mental breakdown in Wisconsin.

