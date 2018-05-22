Saints mistakenly send season-ticket offers to fans who are not on the wait list
The Saints were forced to send a rather awkward email rescinding the offers
The New Orleans Saints got a lot of fans' hopes up on Monday, sending out an email that informed recipients they were now eligible to purchase New Orleans Saints season tickets. However, if everyone had taken the Saints up on the offer, the Superdome would have looked awfully full for 2018.
As it turned out, most of the emails were mistakenly sent, with recipients including current season-ticket holders and those with no history of ever buying Saints tickets. The Saints sent out a correction email shortly afterward, apologizing for their mistake.
"We inadvertently sent you an email stating that your number had been called on the Saints Ticket Wait List," it reads. "We sincerely apologize for the error, but the email was intended only for those on the Saints Wait List."
Note the tiny apology in the top left corner. They feel really bad. And they apparently also emailed former wait list members, hence the apology for also reaching out to fans that weren't on the list.
Saints fans can at least take solace in the fact that they aren't waiting on season tickets for Packers games. Green Bay's wait list is over 133,000 people as of January, so if any Packers fans mistakenly get these emails before having them taken away, we may end up seeing a mass-mental breakdown in Wisconsin.
Looking for a hot new podcast that's your home for all things NFL? Look no further. The Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson has you covered every weekday morning with new episodes around 30 minutes each. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.
-
Danny Kanell: Julio Jones is being petty
Kanell says on the "Off The Bench" podcast the disgruntled Falcons receiver should play out...
-
Jets trade QB Hackenberg to Raiders
Hackenberg never worked out in New York after being selected in the second round of the 2016...
-
Tepper approved as Panthers' new owner
The Panthers' new owner was asked about possibly relocating the team during his first press...
-
McCoy: Vea has to be Maui from 'Moana'
While rookie hazing may still exist, it's a lot more playful these days
-
Super Bowl likely headed to Las Vegas
Don't bet against a Super Bowl in Sin City
-
Big Ben weighs in on Mason Rudolph
The Steelers traded up in the third round to draft Rudolph earlier this month