Tommy DeVito made history in his last win as the Giants' fan-favorite quarterback. On Sunday, he was just mocked. Looking for a fourth straight victory as New York's fill-in signal-caller, DeVito instead found himself mauled at the hands of the Saints, who sacked him seven times, limited the Giants to two field goals and repeatedly used DeVito's signature celebration along the way.

DeVito showed toughness in a 24-6 defeat, returning from a hard shot at the end of a scramble to lead the Giants in both passing and rushing. And he's coming off a stretch in which his viral agent, Sean Stellato, told national media that his client has already won the Giants' locker room as a potential starter of the future. But DeVito completed just 58% of his throws in between eight hits from the Saints' front, failing to guide a touchdown drive as both Saints players and coaches mimicked his Italian hand gestures.

Sunday's defeat was the first time DeVito and the Giants failed to secure a victory in more than a month. It drops New York to 5-9 on the season, farther outside the NFC wild card picture. But DeVito's job as the temporary starter doesn't appear to be in jeopardy. After briefly exiting to undergo concussion tests in Sunday's contest, he replaced veteran backup Tyrod Taylor to close the day.