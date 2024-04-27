The New Orleans Saints were the team that stopped the draft fall of Spencer Rattler, as general manager Mickey Loomis selected the former South Carolina quarterback in the fifth round at No. 150 overall. Rattler was projected to be a Day 2 pick by many draft pundits, but NFL teams apparently did not view him the same way.

A record six quarterbacks were selected in the first 12 picks of the draft and not another over the next 137 selections. That set a draft record, per NFL Media. Rattler was CBS Sports' No. 7 quarterback prospect, and No. 80 prospect overall.

So, why did Rattler fall? NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that teams question how high Rattler's ceiling is. Could he develop into a legitimate starter, or is he a career backup? Rapoport also brought up the old football reality show Rattler took part in when he was just 17 years old. It did not paint Rattler in the kindest light.

"It is unbelievable how many different teams mentioned to me the image of him in that show, and how they can't get it out of their heads," said Rapoport.

Rattler threw for 3,186 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games played last year. He transferred from Oklahoma in 2022 after going 15-2 as the starter, and went 13-12 for the Gamecocks. Rattler was named Senior Bowl MVP earlier this offseason, after completing all four of his passing attempts for 65 yards and a touchdown.

In New Orleans, Rattler joins a loaded quarterback room, led by Derek Carr, Taysom Hill, Jake Haener, Kellen Mond and Nathan Peterman.