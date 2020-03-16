Saints place first-round tender on Taysom Hill ahead of NFL free agency, per report
The Saints are taking measures to make sure Hill isn't going anywhere
The New Orleans Saints are making sure Taysom Hill is on the roster for the 2020 season, placing a first-round tender on the restricted feee agent, per Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports. Hill can negotiate with other teams, but the Saints have the right to match any offer he receives from another team.
If the Saints choose not to match that offer, the team that signs Hill has to give the Saints a first-round pick. This makes signing Hill unlikely for 31 other teams. The first-round tender is expected to be worth $4.667 million, per Over the Cap.
An undrafted free agent signed by the Saints in 2017, New Orleans has used Hill as a gadget-type player that can line up at quarterback and add another dimension on offense. Hill has thrown only 13 passes in his three-year career, but has been a force running the ball after receiving the snap and as a pass-catching option for Brees. This past season, Hill had 27 carries for 156 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and 19 catches for 234 yards with seven total touchdowns (six receiving).
Hill was the Saints' most dynamic offensive weapon in the playoffs, completing his only pass attempt for 50 yards, carrying the ball four times for 50 yards and catching two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown.
Hill told the Saints he wants to be a quarterback, but he'll have to take a back seat to Drew Brees, who will be the starting quarterback in 2020 once he (officially) re-signs with the team.
"I have a vision for myself at that position and that's what it is. I'm not hiding that. I feel like I'm capable of doing that," Hill said in an appearance on CBS Sports HQ. "I always viewed myself as a quarterback. As I look at free agency, it's really trying to find an organization that has the same vision that I do for myself and finding that right opportunity.
"I'm a quarterback at heart. There's nothing quite like that. There's nothing like getting other people involved."
