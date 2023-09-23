The New Orleans Saints backfield continues to be reshuffled as they roll through the early stages of the 2023 season. The latest transaction centers around veteran Jamaal Williams, who has been placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury he suffered during Monday's win over the Panthers.

Williams landing on IR means he's required to miss a minimum of four games beginning with Sunday's matchup in Green Bay against the Packers. On top of that contest, New Orleans's next month consists of an NFC South matchup with the Buccaneers at home in Week 4, and then a two-game road trip to New England (Week 5) and then Houston (Week 6). It'll be the Saints Week 7 game on Thursday, Oct. 19 at home against the Jaguars when Williams will be first eligible to return.

With Williams sidelined, Tony Jones Jr. and rookie Kendre Miller will be the top running backs in Week 3. Of course, New Orleans will also likely give Taysom Hill some carries as well. This will be the last game the Saints will be without star running back Alvin Kamara as he'll finish up serving his suspension this week and will be able to return to the team for Week 4.

Jamaal Williams NO • RB • #30 Att 27 Yds 74 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Williams signed a three-year deal with the Saints this offseason after a two-year stint in Detroit as part of the Lions backfield. The 28-year-old had 17 rushing touchdowns a season ago, rushed for 74 yards on 27 carries through two games up until the injury. He also caught both of his targets for seven yards.

On top of sending Williams to IR, the Saints also announced they have elevated safety Jonathan Abram and defensive back Cameron Dantzler Sr. from the practice squad to the active roster.