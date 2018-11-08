Saints place wide receiver Cameron Meredith on IR in wake of Dez Bryant signing
Receiver No. 2 has been a riddle the Saints think they've solved this season
Since Ted Ginn was placed on IR for the Saints, wide receiver No. 2 has been a bit of a problem for the Saints. It naturally should have been a void that free agent acquisition Cameron Meredith could step into, but he's been battling a knee injury this year and he's worked almost exclusively from the slot. With the Saints signing Dez Bryant, the Saints are putting Meredith on IR to allow him to rehab his knee.
According to Ian Rapoport, the arthroscopic knee surgery "may or may not" be necessary.
Meredith has been disappointing for the Saints, who signed him to a two-year deal worth $9.5 million. He hasn't had targets in the last three games in which he's gotten snaps, and he has nine catches on 10 targets this year for 114 yards and a touchdown (albeit a key one in the shootout against the Falcons).
With that in mind, it looks like the Saints will roll with a receiving corps of Michael Thomas, Bryant and Tre'Quan Smith. Ginn may be eligible for the post season if his knee is recovered by then as well. Thomas and Alvin Kamara have shouldered the load for the Saints in recent weeks, culminating in a 211-yard performance from Thomas against the Rams.
Whether or not Bryant is the difference-maker the Saints are looking for in the No. 2 slot remains to be seen, but the Saints had to do something. Although Thomas and Kamara have looked unstoppable for long stretches this season, for a quarterback who likes to proliferate the ball the way Drew Brees does some depth at receiver is certainly preferable.
As for Meredith, his dead cap becomes significantly lower on the new league year of July 1 ($2.75 million from $5.45 million), so whether or not he's with the team come next season will likely depend on Bryant's production and the status of the 33-year-old Ginn. Meredith is only 26, so it's unlikely the Saints would let him go. The team has focused its efforts on winning the Super Bowl this year, so any young talent that can have some longevity will likely be welcome in the Saints' camp in 2019 and beyond.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bill Belichick mic'd up is so delightful
The Patriots coach was followed by NFL Films for Sunday night's game against Green Bay and...
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 10
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 10? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Week 10 odds: Steelers beat Panthers
After a slow start, the Steelers have been one of the NFL's most exciting teams over the last...
-
NFL picks, best bets, Week 10 parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 10
-
TNF Preview: Why Steelers will win
Everything you need to know as Pittsburgh hosts Carolina
-
Dorsey in charge of Browns coach search
The Browns are doing the right thing for once and letting the GM find the coach