Saints player taken to hospital with possible spine injury after brutal collision

There was a scary situation in Buffalo on Sunday that ended with Saints running back and special teams player Daniel Lasco being taken off the field in an ambulance.

After a second-quarter touchdown by the Saints, Lasco entered the game as a member of New Orleans' coverage team for the ensuing kickoff. After the kick was fielded by Buffalo's Brandon Tate, Lasco ran down the field and had an ugly collision with Tate that left Lasco laying motionless on the ground.

Due to the possible serious nature of the injury, the Saints running back had to be taken to the hospital. As he was put on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance, he was surrounded by most of the players on the Saints roster.

Nearly the entire #Saints team rallied around Daniel Lasco before he was loaded into the ambulance pic.twitter.com/SIDGd2xVEK — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) November 12, 2017

At halftime, the Saints announced that Lasco was being examined for a possible spine injury.

"Daniel Lasco is being transported to a local hospital with a spine injury," the team said in a statement. "Lasco has feeling in his extremities and Saints team doctor Michael Hartman is attending to him at the hospital."

Before being placed in the ambulance, Lasco raised up his right hand to let everyone know that he was alert. The crowd in Buffalo gave Lasco a standing ovation after he waved.

Lasco has been with the Saints since being selected by New Orleans in the seventh round out of Cal in the 2016 NFL Draft.

