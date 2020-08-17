Watch Now: Cameron Jordan Joins CBS Sports HQ ( 7:54 )

Saints starting left guard Andrus Peat is dealing with a hand injury and the timetable for his return is unclear, according to The Associated Press. Peat, who missed six games last season after suffering a fractured forearm, was absent from practice on Monday and New Orleans has not discussed his status to this point. The 26-year-old is entering his sixth season in the NFL, all with the Saints, and is playing his first season since inking a five-year, $57.5 million contract extension with New Orleans back in March.

After being a first-round selection (No. 13 overall) by the club in 2015 out of Stanford, Peat has been a staple along the offensive line, starting in every game he's played in dating back to 2016. He's also been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons. Despite suffering that forearm fracture in 2019, Peat was able to return to the field for the regular-season finale along with New Orleans' lone playoff contest.

The Saints will open up the 2020 regular season on Sept. 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and if Peat isn't able to suit up in that contest, New Orleans could move first-round rookie lineman Cesar Ruiz, who is primed to start right guard, over to the left side and possibly check in on old friend Larry Warford. The 29-year-old, who started 15 games at right guard for the Saints last season, is still on the free-agent market after the club cut him earlier this offseason.