Saints starting left guard Andrus Peat is dealing with a hand injury and the timetable for his return is unclear, The Associated Press reported on Monday evening. Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Peat is specifically dealing with a broken thumb. He is not ruled out for the opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13, but how long he'll be sidelined for depends on if he needs surgery to repair it. Peat missed six games a season ago after suffering a fractured forearm.

The 26-year-old is entering his sixth season in the NFL, all with the Saints, and is playing his first season since inking a five-year, $57.5 million contract extension with New Orleans back in March.

After being a first-round selection (No. 13 overall) by the club in 2015 out of Stanford, Peat has been a staple along the offensive line, starting in every game he's played in dating back to 2016. He's also been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons. Despite suffering that forearm fracture in 2019, Peat was able to return to the field for the regular-season finale along with New Orleans' lone playoff contest.

If Peat isn't able to suit up in the opener, one potential strategy to help cushion his loss could be New Orleans moving first-round rookie lineman Cesar Ruiz, who is primed to start right guard, over to the left side. Then, the club could check in on old friend Larry Warford. The 29-year-old, who started 15 games at right guard for the Saints last season, is still on the free-agent market after the club cut him earlier this offseason.