Neither Tyler Shough nor Spencer Rattler gained separation in the New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition across the first two weeks of the preseason. Which of that tandem will handle the first snaps when the regular season begins remains the biggest question hanging over the team, and Sunday's 17-17 preseason tie with the Jacksonville Jaguars did not bring much clarity.

Rattler started the first game of the preseason, but Shough looked like the better option of the two in that outing. Shough took the first reps on Sunday but was somewhat uninspiring in comparison to Rattler, who delivered a game-tying touchdown and two-point conversion.

Through two games, the numbers are eerily similar. Shough is 24-for-35 for 231 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Rattler is 25-for-35 for 252 yards, a touchdown and pick of his own. This battle has been neck and neck all throughout training camp, and given the nearly identical performances in game action, it is hard to envision it resolving in the immediate future.

Saints coach Kellen Moore effectively said as much after the tie with the Jaguars.

Shough serviceable; Rattler delivers in the clutch

Shough, a 25-year-old rookie out of Louisville, completed nine of 12 passes for 66 yards in his start on Sunday without leading a touchdown drive -- effective, but by no means excellent. His pocket composure was nothing spectacular, either. In one instance, Shough slipped on the turf in an attempt to avoid a pass rusher and hit the ground for a sack. Later, the rookie faced pressure, again off the right side, and dumped the ball at the feet of a lineman for an intentional grounding penalty.

Rattler, a second-year pro, saw the bulk of the action this week and exactly doubled his teammate's passing totals. He went 18-for-24 and racked up 199 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The pick came first, and it was perhaps a blessing in disguise as it convinced Moore to keep Rattler in for another drive to see how he would bounce back.

"I thought it was important just from an evaluation standpoint on Spence," Moore said postgame. "They're critical moments. You're in a tough situation. You gotta respond."

Respond, he did. Rattler handled the ball on the edge of the red zone, down 17-9 with 27 seconds to play, and delivered a pass to Dante Pettis for a clutch 20-yard touchdown.

On the ensuing two-point conversion, Rattler danced out of the collapsed pocket and hustled to the front corner of the end zone to bring the game even at 17. Rushing ability has always been part of Rattler's toolbox, and in this case, it was the difference between a loss and a tie.

"That was a big moment and opportunity for him to have that great drive going down the field," Moore said. "You throw an interception and have to respond. He responded really, really well and put the team in an excellent position. Did a great job with situational football in that two-minute drive. His ability to play with his feet came up in a number of situations."

What's next for the Saints?

In a vacuum, Rattler's heroics give him positive momentum heading into the final stages of the quarterback battle. But Shough was the better of the two just a week ago and did not particularly hurt his stock against the Jaguars.

One of the two will eventually climb ahead and win the job. But with just one preseason game left, Moore would not even go so far as to say it is a two-man job. Even though Jake Haener did not see action Sunday, Moore declined to eliminate him from the conversation when asked about his no-show. Haener's absence was a product of the game flow, according to his coach.

"We're just gonna keep building through this process," said Moore. "We think we've got three really good ones here."