After coming off the bench in his NFL preseason debut, rookie quarterback Tyler Shough will start the Saints' second preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shough is in a position battle against second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler, who started last Sunday's preseason opener against the Los Angels Chargers.

Underwhelming would be a fitting word to describe the play of both quarterbacks last Sunday. Rattler was 7-for-11 passing for 53 yards and took three sacks. Shough was better but not necessarily great himself, completing 15 of his 22 pass attempts for 165 yards in an outing that included a pick-six that was quickly followed up by a long touchdown pass. Shough also took two sacks in the 27-13 loss.

Rattler, a 2024 fifth-round pick who went 0-6 as New Orleans' starter last season, was unable to engineer a scoring drive during his five series of work, although he and the Saints were able to get to the Chargers' 1-yard-line on their second drive before being turned over on downs.

Rattler also committed the game's first fumble at the start of the second quarter after he was sacked by Chargers linebacker Caleb Murphy. The turnover set up a Chargers field goal. Rattler got one more series of work before giving way to Shough, the third quarterback selected in this year's draft.

Shough made a big mistake when he sailed a pass to the sideline that was picked off by Chargers cornerback Eric Rogers and returned 43 yards for a score.

Shough quickly rebounded from the turnover. On the next possession, Shough -- aided by a stellar block by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire -- hit a wide open Mason Tipton downfield for a 54-yard touchdown.

Regarding Shough, there were some positives to take from his first preseason game. He was mostly accurate, displayed the ability to complete some passes downfield and showed some resilience after his pick-six. Shough flashed some of the potential that led to the Saints to target him in the second round ahead of other quarterbacks like Jalen Milroe, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Rattler, who recently said that he's been the "best quarterback on the field," will get a chance to show it Sunday against the Jaguars in a backup role after not doing so during his first preseason game.