In the fourth quarter of the New Orleans Saints' Week 13 matchup against the Detroit Lions, quarterback Derek Carr was hit hard by Bruce Irvin in the backfield, and slow to get up. Carr was eventually helped off the field by trainers, who were holding his right arm or right shoulder. Jameis Winston replaced Carr under center.

Carr is officially listed as doubtful to return. He had completed 15 straight passes before his injury. The cart came out for Carr, but he eventually got up and walked off under his own power. Irvin was penalized for roughing the passer on the play in question. Check out what happened, here:

Winston came in and finished what was a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. His first passing attempt went to Chris Olave for a big pickup of 30 yards.

This is a developing story.