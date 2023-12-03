In the fourth quarter of the New Orleans Saints' 33-28 loss to the Detroit Lions, quarterback Derek Carr was hit hard by Bruce Irvin in the backfield and was slow to get up. Carr was eventually helped off the field by trainers, who were holding his right arm. Jameis Winston replaced Carr under center.

Carr was officially listed as doubtful to return with shoulder and back injuries, and he was also evaluated for a concussion. He did not return. The cart came out for Carr, but he eventually got up and walked off. Irvin was penalized for roughing the passer on the play in question. Check out what happened, here:

Carr completed 17 of 22 passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception before leaving the game. Winston completed 2 of 5 passes for 41 yards in his place.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters after the game that Carr is in the concussion protocol, and was being evaluated on "a couple of different things." His status for New Orleans' Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers appears to be in jeopardy.