The New Orleans Saints were coasting against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, but those good vibes were put on hold when quarterback Derek Carr exited the game with a shoulder injury, CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirms. Carr was originally listed as questionable to return, but then downgraded to out.

On a third-and-9, Carr was sacked by Rashan Gary, and thrown onto his right side. The veteran quarterback was slow to get up, and eventually walked to the locker room with trainers. Jameis Winston is in for the injured Carr.

Check out what happened, here:

Before the injury, Carr had completed 13 of 18 passes for 103 yards and one touchdown. New Orleans' defense has headlined this matchup, as they have given young quarterback Jordan Love fits. On the first drive of the second half, the Saints forced Love to throw his first interception of the season.