For at least a few weeks, the New Orleans Saints' three-man competition to win the team's starting quarterback job will be down to two players. Jake Haener, who is one of the quarterbacks who is competing to win the job, is expected to miss a couple of weeks after he suffered an oblique strain during Wednesday's OTA practice, according to ESPN.

While he projects to miss the remainder of OTAs, Haener is expected to be ready to go when the Saints open up training camp in mid-July.

The 26-year-old Haener is competing with rookie Tyler Shough and 2024 fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler for the starting job. A 2023 fourth-round pick, Haener appeared in eight games last year that included his first career start. In those games, Haener completed just 46.2% of his passes for 226 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

In his first career start, Haener went 4 of 10 for for 49 yards and a pick before he was benched at halftime in favor of Rattler, who led New Orleans on four second half scoring drives in an eventual 20-19 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 15.

The Saints' starting job opened up after a shoulder injury led to Derek Carr's retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL. Carr spent his final two NFL seasons with the Saints, going 14-13 as the team's starter.

"Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with Heather, I've decided to retire from the National Football League," Carr said in a May 10 statement. "For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience. It's difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us."