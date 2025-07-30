With Derek Carr retiring this offseason, the New Orleans Saints will enter the 2025 NFL season with a new starting quarterback. The three contenders for the top spot on the Saints quarterback depth chart are Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. Experience will not be a factor in this competition since the three quarterbacks have combined for a total of seven NFL starts. Shough is a rookie second-round pick, while Rattler and Haener were mid-round picks in 2024.

The Saints are +30000 longshots in the latest Super Bowl 60 odds, making them the least likely team in the NFL to win the Lombardi Trophy next February. Who will win the Saints' starting quarterback battle for their Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals?

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest NFL betting trends and NFL futures odds and locked in his top NFL futures picks and bets to be the Saints' Week 1 starting quarterback. Before locking in any 2025 NFL futures bets or picks on the best betting apps, you'll want to see what Kaylor has to say.

Kaylor posted a 55-34-4 record on NFL point spread and over/under picks during the 2024 season, profiting 15.78 units ($1,578 for a $100 bettor). Now he's breaking down the latest Saints quarterback odds and has revealed his top pick.

Here are the odds to be the Saints' Week 1 starting quarterback (at DraftKings)

Tyler Shough (-200)

Spencer Rattler (+160) -- Kaylor's top pick

Jake Haener (+2500)

The Saints shocked many when they chose to take Shough in the second round of the NFL Draft, making him the third quarterback to come off the board, ahead of options like Dillon Gabriel, Jalen Milroe and Shedeur Sanders. Shough is currently the front-runner to win this job, but I don't believe he'll win the job in the end. New Orleans has the look of a team that may have it sights set on Arch Manning in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Shough, while physically talented, didn't show a whole lot during his lengthy collegiate career that leads me to believe he'll be able to make an early impact in the NFL. Shough will start for the Saints in 2025, but I think it will happen later in the season.

Spencer Rattler (+160)

Rattler is my top pick here. The former Oklahoma and South Carolina standout was a fifth-round pick in 2024, and started six games as a rookie in place of Carr. The results weren't great, and the Saints went 0-6, but Rattler flashed glimpses of being able to be successful at the NFL level. The Saints are likely going to struggle this season, and with them being more committed to Shough than any other quarterback on their roster, I expect Rattler, and possibly Haener, to be their proverbial sacrificial lambs.

Jake Haener (+2500)

Haener is a good enough athlete to have a role, and I actually believe he may have the best leadership qualities of the three quarterbacks in this competition. The former fourth-round pick out of Fresno State is extremely competitive, and his running ability adds an extra dimension to his game. Haener is a longshot here, but at 25-1 odds, he may be worth backing in this competition as well.

