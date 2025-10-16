Alvin Kamara found a colorful way to describe his thoughts on the possibility of being traded.

With the Saints sitting at 1-5, trade rumors have begun to circulate regarding Kamara ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline. On Thursday, the five-time Pro Bowl running back made it clear that he has no interest in leaving New Orleans.

"I don't want to go anywhere, and I've said it countless times," said Kamara, who has played his entire career with the Saints after being selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

While he doesn't anticipate leaving town, Kamara knows what he would do if Saints general manager Mickey Loomis were to trade him.

"If Mickey comes down and says that, I'm going to drink a piña colada somewhere," Kamara said via the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Alvin Kamara NO • RB • #41 Att 83 Yds 314 TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

Many players in his position would jump at the chance to join a contender, but Kamara clearly has other priorities in terms of his career goals. Now 30, Kamara is easily one of the best players in Saints history. He is the franchise's all-time leader in rushing yards (7,093), rushing touchdowns (61) and all-purpose yards (12,641).

One of the most versatile backs of his era, Kamara is also second in franchise history in career receptions (595) and fourth in receiving yards (4,884).

Despite Kamara's strong quotes about his desire to stay in New Orleans, don't expect the trade rumors to stop anytime soon, especially if the Saints continue to lose games between now and the trade deadline.

The Saints are 4.5-point road underdogs (via FanDuel) against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Bears have won three straight after an 0-2 start to the season.