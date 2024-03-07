Tyrann Mathieu is staying in New Orleans. The former All-Pro safety has signed a two-year, $13 million deal with the Saints, as confirmed by CBS Sports HQ senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

A three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Mathieu has spent the past two seasons with the Saints. During that span, he has tallied seven interceptions, 166 tackles and 17 passes broken up. In 2023, Mathieu recorded four picks (his highest total since 2020) that included his fourth career pick-six.

The 69th overall pick in the 2013 draft, Mathieu developed into an All-Pro player during his five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. After refusing to take a pay cut, he was released by the Cardinals heading into the 2018 season. Mathieu played well enough during his "prove it" season with the Houston Texans to land a three-year, $42 million contract with the Chiefs that included $26 million guaranteed.

During his first season with the Chiefs, Mathieu earned All-Pro honors for the second time while helping Kansas City capture its first championship in 50 years. He was a Pro Bowler during each of his three seasons with the Chiefs before he signed with the Saints in 2022.

While Mathieu is staying, the Saints appear to be parting ways with former All-Pro Michael Thomas. It was reported Thursday that New Orleans will release Thomas with the start of free agency on the horizon.