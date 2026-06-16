Saints bringing back franchise legend Cameron Jordan on one-year deal as edge rusher retiring at season's end

A franchise legend will be returning to the New Orleans Saints for one more season. Edge rusher Cameron Jordan is re-signing on a one-year, incentive-laden deal to come back to the Saints for the 2026 campaign, the team announced on Tuesday.

Jordan, who will turn 37 years old later this summer, has played 15 years in the NFL, all with the Saints, and is set to walk away for good after the 2026 season.

He's an eight-time Pro Bowler, one-time first-team All-Pro and two-time second-teamer, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010s Team and a likely future Hall of Famer. He's also coming off his most productive season in years, having collected 10.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits in 2025 despite playing only 54% of the team's defensive snaps, the second-lowest snap rate of his career.

Jordan rejoins an edge-rushing group that features Chase Young, Tyree Wilson, Carl Granderson, Anfernee Jennings, Chris Rumph II and more. He will likely again be counted on to play a significant rotational role so that he can stay healthy at his advancing age, with defensive coordinator Brandon Staley putting him in position to take advantage of his skills as both a pass rusher and run stopper.

The Saints are coming off a season where they finished just 6-11, but their defense checked in ninth in yards allowed, 16th in points allowed and 10th in TruMedia's version of expected points added (EPA) per play allowed.

They focused most of their offseason capital in both free agency and the draft on adding talent to their offense, but they did bring in Kaden Elliss to play linebacker and Jennings and Wilson to rush off the edge in free agency, while drafting nose tackle Christen Miller in the second round and safety Lorenzo Styles Jr. in the fifth. They lost some talent on defense in Alontae Taylor and Demario Davis, though, so they'll need the players they brought in to step up and fill those voids.