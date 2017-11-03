Saints reaffirm military support after Navy veteran declines team award

The New Orleans Saints have gone on the defensive in regards to their military support. After Navy commander John Wells turned down an award from the team and took to the media to explain that it was because of the Saints' actions during the national anthem, the Saints have released a statement in support of the military and thanking Wells for his service. During Week 3, several Saints sat on the bench during the anthem. Since then the team has knelt before the anthem, opting to stand during.

The Saints, however, weren't entirely supportive of Wells' decision. They called his actions "sad and divisive" in the statement, clarifying that they did respect the decision.

Respectfully and honorably, we chose Mr. Wells for the Peoples Health Champion Award purposefully for this game to bring to light the exact issues that he and his organization represent- the health and well-being of our military, veterans and their families. Unfortunately, he has chosen very publicly not to accept this honor and refused the opportunity to promote the very cause for which he was being honored and distract from awareness we hoped to build throughout our community. We respect his decision, he has that right, and we thank him for his service to our country and his past efforts on behalf of the military and veterans.

The full team statement can be found at the team's website. The team also defended its players, talking about their community service.

Our players have chosen to stand for our National Anthem out of respect for the flag, our servicemen and women and veterans in every game since our inception in 1967 with the exception of one game - the Week Three game at Carolina when a few of our players did sit. We could not be more proud of the work our players do in the community and with our military, arguably a model program in the league. Our players have been clear and steadfast in their support for our military and veterans - not just with their words but with their actions - including visits with the military at home and abroad. Just two days ago, Saints players visited the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Belle Chasse in partnership with USAA's Salute to Service Week. Their support for wounded veterans and their families and other meaningful engagement are normally conducted out of the public eye.

Saints players took to Twitter to defend the team and their stance. Some of the more outspoken players on Twitter, including Cameron Jordan and Kenny Vaccaro, reiterated why it is that they're kneeling -- and that it isn't because of the military.

Our crowd boos us before the anthem, therefore it's not about the flag, it's about the fact we are bringing awareness to a cause that makes https://t.co/qSCepjK4mx — Kenny Dwayne Vaccaro (@KennyVaccaro4) November 2, 2017

People uncomfortable https://t.co/qSCepjK4mx — Kenny Dwayne Vaccaro (@KennyVaccaro4) November 2, 2017

We sit "its disrespectful to sit/kneel" 😶🤔 we kneel before "why are you kneeling still" & continue to ignore the WHY. What am I/we missing? — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) November 3, 2017

I'm not mad, only motivated to do more in our community than before.... One day I will have the desired impact — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) November 3, 2017

Jordan has long been one of the more outspoken players during the movement. His pinned tweet is an SI article in which he notes the headline, saying that he wants the protests to spark unity, not divisiveness.

@SInow @Kaepernick7 Caption should read "Sports wanting to Unite our Nation" and how a sports demonstration will ignite understanding pic.twitter.com/qgGV6qwDoc — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) September 26, 2017

Wells' statements earlier in the week seemed to take issue with the NFL more than the Saints themselves, although the team obviously took it personally. "Although I am touched and honored to be selected for such an award, the ongoing controversy with NFL players' disrespect for the national flag forces me to decline to participate in the presentation," Wells wrote in a release. "I am unable, in good conscience, to enter an NFL stadium while this discourtesy prevails. Since this award is tainted with the dishonorable actions of the NFL and its players, I cannot accept it."

The Saints will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home on Sunday, which may give a gauge on how the team's statement is received. The Saints are in the middle of a five-game win streak, so people may be a bit more forgiving. However, there is definitely some fear of backlash for a military veteran turning the team down for this honor.