The New Orleans Saints released defensive end Isaiah Foskey, reports CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Foskey, who is Notre Dame's all-time leader in sacks, joined the Saints as a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft but is now searching for a new home less than three years into his rookie contract.

The 24-year-old Foskey got plenty of playing time during New Orleans' 2025 preseason slate as he battled for a spot on the roster. He failed to register a sack while tallying five tackles and one pass deflection over three games. He appeared in 27 regular season games during his two years in New Orleans without logging any starts. He managed 25 tackles in that span, but none of them were for a loss and none of them were sacks.

Prior to entering the NFL, Foskey established himself as one of the top pass rushers at the collegiate level. The former four-star prospect barely played as a freshman in 2019 and held a rotational role in 2020 before breaking out in 2021 with 11 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Foskey followed that up with another 11-sack campaign in 2022 while earning consensus All-American honors and bringing his Notre Dame career sack total to 26.5, which ranks first in program history.