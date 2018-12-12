Saints reportedly cut Brandon Marshall before he sees the field and a month after signing him

For the second time this season, Brandon Marshall was unable to stay on a team starved for wide receivers. The Saints reportedly cut Marshall on Wednesday after he signed with the team last month, and before he was able to get a single snap, per Field Yates. Marshall was signed after Dez Bryant tore his Achilles immediately after signing with the Saints.

Saints fans can take solace in one thing: This likely means good news on the Ted Ginn front. Ginn is now eligible to come back from IR after getting surgery on his knee earlier in the season. The team could use anything to bolster its receiving corps, as Keith Kirkwood, Austin Carr and Tommylee Lewis have struggled in recent weeks.

The Saints are the second team currently in the playoffs to cut Marshall this season, after he played six games for the Seahawks earlier in the year. It's unlikely any other teams will pick up the 34-year-old receiver to help him snap his career playoff drought. It's been 178 career games over 13 seasons, but unless the Chiefs get desperate with their injury situation, Marshall may have to wait until the offseason to prove that he has more in the tank.

Marshall has played for the Jets, Giants, Seahawks and Saints in the past two years. As for the Saints, they'll have to try to continue to hack it with what they've got at receiver unless Ginn is able to return. Drew Brees has thrown for 499 yards combined in the past three weeks, but with wins in two of those three games, it hasn't made much of a difference.

