Saints reportedly fear Dez Bryant is out for the season after suffering ugly practice injury

Dez Bryant hasn't even played a game with the Saints yet and his season might already be over.

According to NFL.com, Bryant suffered an injury at practice on Friday and the team is fearful that he has torn his Achilles tendon, which would cause him to miss the rest of the season. Bryant is set for an MRI, and the Saints should know the full extent of the injury by the end of day on Friday. Also, Bryant seemed to confirm the injury on Twitter.

Things was just starting to heat up for me... I won’t question the man upstairs... this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 9, 2018

According to NFL.com, Bryant suffered the injury while coming out of a routine route.

If Bryant did tear his Achilles, it's a devastating blow for the receiver who was participating in just his second practice with the Saints. Bryant's first practice came on Thursday, and he admitted that he used most of that session to knock some of the rust off.

"It was good," Bryant said after his first practice. "Just knocking a little bit of the rust off, but it was good."

Bryant had just signed a one-year deal with the Saints this week after spending the past seven months as a free agent. After being cut by the Cowboys in April, Bryant turned down multiple offers from other NFL teams, before the Saints starting courting him earlier this week. Bryant said multiple times during the offseason that he wanted to play for a contender, which made New Orleans an easy choice for him. On the Saints' end, the team was in some serious need of wide receiver depth when they added Bryant and now they're back at square one.

Before signing Bryant this week, the Saints also had a workout with Brandon Marshall, who could be the team's next option if Bryant is definitely done for the season. According to ESPN.com, Marshall "impressed" the Saints during his workout, which makes him the next logical choice to sign in New Orleans.

As for Bryant, the devastating injury comes on the same day that he received his No. 88 Saints uniform for the first time.

Although he was given his uniform, the Saints apparently weren't planning to play him on Sunday against the Bengals, even if he was healthy. According to NFL.com, the plan for Bryant was to sit out on Sunday and then possibly make his debut in Week 11 against the Eagles.

Of course, none of that matters now. If Bryant's injury is officially diagnosed as a torn Achilles, that means he'll miss the Saints' final eight games of the season, including a Week 13 game where he would have had a shot at getting revenge on the Cowboys.

At 30 years old, it's fair to wonder if Bryant will be able to come back from such a devastating injury. If he does return to play in September 2019, it will have been 21 months between games for him. The last time Bryant was on the field in game action came in the Cowboys' 2017 regular season finale (Dec. 31) when he caught three passes for 24 yards.