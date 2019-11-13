Saints reportedly lose Andrus Peat for six weeks after Pro Bowl lineman undergoes arm surgery
New Orleans will be without one of its starting offensive linemen until close to the playoffs
The New Orleans Saints lost more than a divisional game on Sunday, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team will likely be without starting offensive guard Andrus Peat for six weeks after the Pro Bowler suffered a broken arm against the Atlanta Falcons.
The fifth-year veteran exited the field and went into the injury tent during the second quarter of the Saints' 26-9 upset loss to Atlanta, then left for the locker room early and did not return. According to Schefter, Peat underwent surgery for his arm on Wednesday and isn't expected back until late December. A six-week recovery time-frame would potentially allow for the lineman to start New Orleans' regular-season finale, a Dec. 29 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, but otherwise, he could be sidelined until the postseason.
The Saints could also still place Peat on injured reserve, but he would then be required to miss at least eight games, meaning he would need New Orleans to play at least two playoff games for a chance to return in 2019.
Drafted 13th overall by the Saints in 2015, the Stanford product earned his first Pro Bowl berth in 2018, starting along one of the NFL's highest-graded fronts on a run to the NFC Championship Game. He's never played a full season with the Saints, however, missing nine games over his first four seasons in the NFL. An impending free agent playing under a $9.6 million fifth-year option, he suffered a season-ending broken fibula and high-ankle sprain during the 2017 playoffs.
In Peat's absence, the Saints figure to call upon second-year reserve Will Clapp, who's also taken reps at center. A seventh-round pick in 2018, he's already got three starts under his belt and filled in for Peat during Sunday's loss.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Best WR/QB duos: Prescott and Cooper
Digging in to some of the league's best passing-game combinations beginning with Dallas' lethal...
-
Injuries: Conner to return for TNF
We've got you covered with a look at all the big names who could be sidelined around the league
-
Cam Newton open to possible Bears trade
The Panthers quarterback could be leaving Carolina this offseason
-
Agent's Take: RBs in line for big money
From Christian McCaffrey to Derrick Henry, checking in on a potentially wild RB market this...
-
NFL hot seat rankings at midseason
While some improved their standing at the season's midway point, others simply added reasons...
-
Colts give Vinatieri vote of confidence
The Colts won't be making a change at kicker this week
-
49ers vs. Seahawks live updates
Two Super Bowl hopefuls duked it out on Monday night with the Seahawks winning a thriller
-
Cook leads Vikings to win in Dallas
Dalvin Cook ran wild, but Jason Garrett and Kellen Moore's offense shooting itself in the foot...