Saints reportedly won't re-sign Kenny Vaccaro, expect safety to hit open market

The New Orleans Saints surprising 2017 defense may be losing one of its pieces, with safety Kenny Vaccaro reportedly hitting the open market on March 14. According to The Times-Picayune's Josh Katzenstein, the word around the NFL Combine is that the Saints have no plans on re-signing the 2013 first round pick.

Vaccaro has played his entire career with the Saints, and had previously expressed a great deal of interest in re-signing with the team. According to Katzenstein, however, he was resigned to a March 14 free agency in a phone interview.

"It kind of frustrated me a little at first," Vaccaro said on a phone interview with The Times-Picayune on the Saints not offering an extension over the course of the 2017 season. "But I understand it is what is."

Vaccaro has been a versatile plug-and-player safety for the Saints. He's played strong safety, slot corner, and he's excellent in run defense around the line of scrimmage. His versatility will likely net him a lot of interest come free agency, with teams always looking for that wild-card player. Although there was frustration in New Orleans with his amount of penalties -- he was flagged nine times in 2017 on a defense that had a huge problem with giving up automatic first downs -- he can immediately bolster a defense.

Vaccaro had surgery in December to repair groin and core muscles that plagued him all year, and he said that he's completely healthy now.

"I feel better now than before the season started," he told The Times-Picayune.

In his career, Vaccaro has 385 tackles and eight interceptions. It's not a particularly deep safety draft, which will also help the interest in Vaccaro. As for the Saints, they can feel comfortable with young picks like Marcus Williams and Vonn Bell at the safety position -- although some players like Michael Thomas have bigger dreams, openly recruiting former LSU safety Tyrann Mathieu to New Orleans.

Come to the BLOCK. Where all we trying to do is win every game and not get caught up in weirdo stuff. https://t.co/RTMxcAYM11 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 28, 2018

That might not happen, but stranger things have. As for Vaccaro, despite being streaky during his time in New Orleans, he should draw significant interest on the open market. A team like the Cowboys or Titans would be a solid fit for him, or the Lions might continue their pipeline with New Orleans and try to give Glover Quin a complement. However, as always, the money will do the talking come free agency.