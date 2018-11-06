Saints reportedly working out veteran wideouts Dez Bryant and Brandon Marshall

The New Orleans Saints just beat the Los Angeles Rams, securing their place on the midseason Best Team in the NFL throne. So naturally they're going to figure out a way to jam one or two more big-name veterans on the roster and are apparently going to work out former Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant and recent Seahawks wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

According to Jane Slater of NFL Media, the Saints are bringing Dez in for a workout. In addition to Bryant, two other wideouts will be present in New Orleans for a workout. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports one of the wideouts is Brandon Marshall, who spent two years with the Giants before latching on with the Seahawks this offseason.

The Saints have not been shy about making this an "all-in" season as they pursue a second Super Bowl. And they must be feeling themselves after taking care of business against the Rams, knocking off the only remaining undefeated NFL team by 14 points and justifying anyone who wants to give them the title of best team in the NFL after nine weeks.

But it's a little curious to see them pursue wide receivers. The Saints lost Ted Ginn earlier this season, but have been able to replace him with rookie Tre'Quan Smith.

Marshall and Dez wouldn't fit that speed role anyway, as both guys are really more red-zone threats than anything else, big body receivers who can high point catches and serve as elderly move tight ends.

The Cowboys cut Bryant back in April and he's been the subject of an ample amount of speculation as to where he will end up playing next. Dez visited the Browns during training camp, making a notable appearance on "Hard Knocks" and he reportedly turned down an offer from the Ravens, but had hinted all along he might be willing to wait until later in the year to join a team.

Marshall signed with the Seahawks this offseason, and after looking like a longshot to make the team, ended up sticking around until late October, when he was cut by Seattle.

Combined, they have 11 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown, which is not exactly a ton of production from a pair of wide receivers. Both guys have a bit of a diva reputation, too, so you could question the fit here for a veteran team like the Saints that has some good mojo cooking.

On the other hand, the Saints haven't gotten much production out of the tight end position since trading away Jimmy Graham, and might view Marshall and/or Bryant as nice red zone options, although the Saints have been a top-10 team in terms of red zone production already this season.

Maybe this is about solidifying the depth chart behind Michael Thomas, who has been a target hog, while trying to get guys on the roster who are interested in conjuring up their talent to chase a ring down the stretch. It's hard to question much of anything the Saints are doing right now, whether it's coaching or personnel moves.