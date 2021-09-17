The Saints are planning to return to New Orleans ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants, Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters on Friday. The Saints have been training at Texas Christian University since New Orleans was hit by Hurricane Ida. New Orleans' Week 1 home game was relocated to Jacksonville, where the Saints routed the Packers, 38-3.

New Orleans is on the road this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, and Payton said the team will continue to train at TCU next week in preparation for their Week 3 road game against the Patriots. The current plan is for the Saints to return to New Orleans following their Week 3 game. The Saints' Week 4 game against the Giants would be their first home game inside the Superdome since their loss to the Buccaneers in the divisional round of the 2020 playoffs.

The Saints looked right at home during their season-opening win in Jacksonville. In his first start with New Orleans, quarterback Jameis Winston threw five touchdowns while completing 70% of his passes. Alvin Kamara and Tony Jones combined to rush for 133 yards on 31 carries, as the Saints piled up over 100 more all-purpose yards than the Packers. New Orleans' defense picked off reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers twice while allowing just 14 first downs and 229 total yards. The Saints also forced three turnovers while not committing a single turnover themselves.

New Orleans will look to keep things rolling against a Panthers team that is also off to a 1-0 start. Sunday's game will feature two of the NFL's most versatile running backs in Kamara and Carolina's Christian McCaffrey, who had 187 all-purpose yards in the Panthers' 20-16 win over the Jets last Sunday.

Is Sam Darnold the right fit for Carolina? The Panthers are looking to make noise in the NFC and the CBS Sports app has everything you need to follow their 2021 season. If you've already downloaded the CBS Sports app favorite the Panthers now so you don't miss any Carolina news.